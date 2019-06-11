Chickasha citizens to vote on PSO renewal

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - Voters within Chickasha City limits will decided whether or not to renew the PSO electrical franchise on Tuesday.
If approved, the city will continue to pay PSO, which invests in tree management, upgrading the city's electrical system, and mitigating damage from inclement weather.
PSO also offers home weatherization to eligible customers in Chickasha.
This election will take place on Tuesday, June 11th from 7AM to 7PM.
To view a sample ballot or find your polling place, you can go to www.elections.ok.gov
