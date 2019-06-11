City of Lawton launches iHelp report site

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new system to report issues across Lawton is now in place.
It’s the city of Lawton’s iHelp Lawton site, and it allows people to report street problems as well as issues like tall grass, pot holes and illegal signs through the city’s website.
You can file a complaint, or like or comment on a reported issue in order to make it a higher priority or post a picture of it.
City officials say if you file a complaint, you should hear back from the city within 24 business hours.
The city hopes to have an app available by the end of the year.
You can find the iHelp link at www.lawtonok.gov
