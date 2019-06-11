First Alert 7 Forecast: storms are looking more likely late tonight into Wednesday morning

Mostly clear and nice this evening with temperatures falling into the mid 70s by 9PM. Late tonight, mainly after 3AM, storms will likely move in from the north and last through about 8-10 AM tomorrow. A few storms may be strong to severe with threats of quarter size hail, gusty winds of 50-60 mph, and heavy rain. Lows in the low 60s. Storms will quickly end tomorrow morning then skies will become sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.