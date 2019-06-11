First Alert 7 Forecast: storms are looking more likely late tonight into Wednesday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few storm chances and eventually hotter temperatures by later in the week.
Mostly clear and nice this evening with temperatures falling into the mid 70s by 9PM. Late tonight, mainly after 3AM, storms will likely move in from the north and last through about 8-10 AM tomorrow. A few storms may be strong to severe with threats of quarter size hail, gusty winds of 50-60 mph, and heavy rain. Lows in the low 60s. Storms will quickly end tomorrow morning then skies will become sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday will feature more clouds but highs will be nice and cool, staying in the upper 70s to around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. There is a chance of a few storms in far western Texoma by Thursday evening. Also, late Thursday night into Friday morning, scattered storms will be possible. Skies will turn partly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs near 90.
Summer-like weather will return this weekend and be with us into next week. Expect highs in the 90s, mild lows around 70, and a few storm chances. The best chance looks to be late Sunday into Monday.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
