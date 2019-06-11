LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Temperatures as you head out the door this morning will be in the mid to upper 50s. Luckily, winds are light this morning making conditions not as breezy. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Expect dry weather throughout most of your Tuesday. A few isolated storm chances look to develop late this evening and move into northwestern Texoma. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily in far northwestern Texoma, with a threat for gusty winds and quarter sized hail. Those showers and storms will clear by mid morning tomorrow. Tomorrow afternoon we will see some sunshine return and temperatures will be into the mid 80s.
Thursday morning a few isolated showers and storms are possible, but those will be quick to clear before another round is possible in the evening. Rain and storm chances will continue through the mid morning Friday. A little sunshine is expected Friday afternoon with high temperatures into the lower 90s.
Saturday and Sunday a few isolated storm chances return for portions of Texoma. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s both days. The rain and storm chances trend will continue into Monday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
