LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Temperatures as you head out the door this morning will be in the mid to upper 50s. Luckily, winds are light this morning making conditions not as breezy. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Expect dry weather throughout most of your Tuesday. A few isolated storm chances look to develop late this evening and move into northwestern Texoma. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily in far northwestern Texoma, with a threat for gusty winds and quarter sized hail. Those showers and storms will clear by mid morning tomorrow. Tomorrow afternoon we will see some sunshine return and temperatures will be into the mid 80s.