Fort Sill to house over 1,000 migrant children

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - According to ABC News, Fort Sill will be used as an emergency shelter for migrant children traveling without their parents.
Due to a large surge of migrants at the US/Mexican border, Fort Sill will receive as many as 1,400 minors as early as next month.
The influx of migrants at the border has caused around 2,000 kids to wait at Border Patrol stations.
This isn’t the first time, Fort Sill was used to house undocumented migrant children in 2014.
We have reached out to Fort Sill for comment, but have not heard back from them at this time. You can count on us to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.