Alzheimer’s Association continues 6-part education series

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People in Lawton and Duncan learned more about Alzheimer’s and Dementia at part two of a six-part series Tuesday.
They talked about understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia, and focusing on the detection, causes, risk factors and stages of the disease as well as treatment.
The officials putting on Tuesday’s presentation said it’s important to know about Alzheimer’s and dementia because of how many people here and nationwide who deal with it.
“Currently we have more than 65,000 Oklahomans living with dementia and their 24-thousand caregivers, and 5-point-8 million people are living with the disease nationwide. So, with 100 Oklahomans a day turning 60, we’re going to see a lot more of it in the near future," says Paula Huckabaa, Community Outreach Coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association.
This was put on by the Alzheimer's Association.
Next month’s topic will be on effective communication strategies for caregivers, and will take place on July 9th, with a presentation at 10 in the morning at Duncan Regional Hospital and another at 1 in the afternoon at the Center for Creative Living in Lawton.
