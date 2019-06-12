Alzheimer’s Association continues 6-part education series

“Currently we have more than 65,000 Oklahomans living with dementia and their 24-thousand caregivers, and 5-point-8 million people are living with the disease nationwide. So, with 100 Oklahomans a day turning 60, we’re going to see a lot more of it in the near future," says Paula Huckabaa, Community Outreach Coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association.