C. Carter Crane in need of items

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless in Lawton is asking the community’s help for some items.
They’re asking for toilet paper, paper towels, men’s deodorant, underwear and socks.
Your donation is tax deductible.
Items can be dropped off at the shelter at anytime or you can schedule for someone to pick up items as well.
If you have any questions or would like to set-up a pick up, you can call (580) 248-0936 and ask for Jennifer.
