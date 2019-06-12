City of Chickasha working on sinkhole

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Chickasha is continuing to work on repairing a large sinkhole caused by sewer line damage last week.
According to David Buchanan, the Chickasha Public Works director, the sinkhole is much larger than when it first appeared.
When workers first started digging, it became clear that the damage was extensive below the surface and it is fortunate the highway held together.
The roadway has been narrowed to one lane in the area of the sinkhole.
The sinkhole should be easy to repair, even though the groundwater caused heavy rains complicating the repair.
Right now, it’s impossible to put a projected timeline on when the sinkhole will be repaired.
Photo in video provided by Jessica Lane/The Express-Star
