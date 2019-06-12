First Alert 7 Forecast: clear & cool tonight but more storms could move in late tomorrow night

Mostly clear, quiet, and cool this evening into tonight. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s by 9PM with lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy tomorrow with southeast winds and highs in the mid 80s. Late tomorrow night into Friday morning, a complex of storms may move in from the west to northwest. Lows in the mid 60s. Skies will clear a bit Friday afternoon as highs reach 90 and winds become gusty out of the south.