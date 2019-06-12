First Alert 7 Forecast: clear & cool tonight but more storms could move in late tomorrow night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Temperatures will gradually heat up into the weekend and periods of storms will also be possible.
Mostly clear, quiet, and cool this evening into tonight. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s by 9PM with lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy tomorrow with southeast winds and highs in the mid 80s. Late tomorrow night into Friday morning, a complex of storms may move in from the west to northwest. Lows in the mid 60s. Skies will clear a bit Friday afternoon as highs reach 90 and winds become gusty out of the south.
A hot weekend is in store with breezy south winds and partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of storms late Saturday and a better chance by Sunday night. At least low storm chances will continue into early next week. Highs will remain seasonable, in the upper 80s to low 90s most days.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
