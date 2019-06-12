LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Showers and storms will move through Texoma this morning until around 11AM. After those clear, clouds will begin to move out as well. Temperatures this afternoon will be nice and warm in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20mph making conditions a little breezy. We will stay dry through the overnight hours, but a few spotty light rain showers can’t be ruled out for tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow afternoon expect lots of cloud cover to stick around and temperatures to be on the cooler side in the lower 80s. During the mid to late evening hours a few storms are possible, but better chances will push in during the early morning hours Friday. Those showers and storms should clear by 10AM and then dry weather in most places is expected through the first half of the weekend. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the low 90s.
Saturday, there is a very low chance of an isolated shower or two, but most places should expect to remain dry. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 90s. Father’s Day will be another warm afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Rain and storm chances will increase during Sunday evening. Showers and storms will continue with us into next Monday and Tuesday, but a slightly dryer trend looks to take over next Wednesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
