Katherine Rice resigning as Geronimo mayor

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - Geronimo Mayor Katherine Rice says she is stepping down from her position.
She announced her resignation Tuesday evening in a post on Facebook.
She says she’s leaving the position in order to better focus on her personal life, which she says has made it difficult for her to effectively work as mayor.
“And so I think its time for me to step aside and let someone who has less on their plate take the reins and continue to move Geronimo forward and help it grow,” says Rice.
Rice says she hopes to still help the city where she can, while supporting the city’s next mayor.
