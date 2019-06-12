KSWO, Gray TV reviving tradition of ending the day with the National Anthem

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - KSWO, and many of our sister stations across the country, will be reviving an old tradition later this month.
In the early days of television, and even into the 90′s in some cases, stations would sign off the air overnight due to lack of content to fill a 24-hour cycle. Most, if not all, stations would signify the end of their day by playing the National Anthem before signing off.
KSWO and their parent company, Gray Television, will bring back that tradition by playing the anthem every night.
The anthem will be sung by Reina Özbay, a 9-year-old from South Florida who has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was four.
We have included a look at the video you will see below.
We hope you enjoy the revival of this tradition.
