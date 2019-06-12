Lawton Community Theatre gets ready to present Peter Pan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Community Theatre has been working hard to prepare for opening night this weekend of the play Peter Pan. You will see over 30 cast members take the stage and even some take flight in the air.
“I was very excited, and my heart kind of fell into my stomach a little bit the first time I went up into the air, but it’s awesome,” said Heather Martin.
Heather Martin is playing the role of Peter Pan and says this will be her 19th show.
“This role has been really interesting for me because I’m playing a boy, and it’s kind of hard to transform into that. He’s this fun little mischievous boy and it’s really fun because not only is there the flying aspect, you get to have a lot of fun interacting with the other characters," said Martin.
Director, Cynthia Kent enjoys watching the cast grow and develop each week. She said their job is to entertain, make people happy, and bring them into the magic of live theatre.
“It’s always exciting when we have a big audience and they see how much talent is in Southwest Oklahoma, but also how wonderful, and fun, and fulfilling community theatre can be," said Kent.
Martin said it means a lot to have the community’s support.
“We have put in so much work for the past few months, and we’re putting our heart and soul into this, and having that kind of support from the community just makes us want to perform as well as we can, and do as many shows as we can, and keep doing this," said Martin.
Productions are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are $24 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. You can go to www.lctok.com to reserve your tickets.
