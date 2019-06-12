Lawton-Fort Sill annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton-Fort Sill’s annual Juneteenth celebration is Saturday.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the US.
You're looking at video from a previous celebration in Lawton.
This year’s theme is “The Great Migration,” focusing on how those who were slaves were brought to the country.
Barbara A. Ellis, the publicity chair for the Lawton-Fort Sill Juneteenth, talked about the importance of not just Juneteenth, but this year’s topic.
“The celebration is so people don’t forget their history more than anything else. the story of Juneteenth is not widely entertained in our history books, and it is extremely important that all people didn’t come to the Americas in the same fashion," said Ellis.
It all starts this Saturday at 3 with an opening ceremony at the Frederick Douglass Professional Development Center at 102 Northeast Gore Boulevard.
After that, there will be food, entertainment and fun at the Patterson Center at 4 Northeast Arlington from 5 to 8 in the evening.
For more information, you can call 580-581-3485.
