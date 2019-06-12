Lawton shooting death ruled homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Medical Examiner has ruled the shooting death of a Lawton man a homicide.
Tyron Johnson's autopsy report determined he died due to multiple gunshot wounds.
He was found dead near 17th and Douglas in late January.
Regionald Talbert has been arrested for his death, charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm after a firearm conviction.
On Tuesday, Johnson’s autopsy report was filed for use as evidence in Talbert’s case.
