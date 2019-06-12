Summer meal programs underway in Lawton and Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For kids who need to get breakfast or lunch, Lawton Public Schools’ summer meal program is underway now.
It started last week and lasts until July 26th and there are more than a dozen feeding sites where kids age 1 to 18 can get a sack lunch, hot meal or breakfast.
Some of those sites are at schools, while others, like the one at Elmer Thomas Park that is open 11:30 in the morning to 1:30 in the afternoon Monday through Friday, allows kids to get out and about while eating lunch.
“We’re just excited that kids can come out and especially come outside and they can just enjoy their summer and get a free meal," says Kristina Robinson of Lawton Public Schools.
You can find a full list of locations and times at lawtonps.org.
The summer meal program will be going on until July 26th Monday through Friday except for on the Fourth of July.
And kids in Duncan can also get meals through feeding sites there.
Those are also in their second week.
The Duncan sites are put together by nonprofit outreach ministry One True Light, who partners with local youth groups and other organizations to feed kids.
This will be going on through July 25th, and is open to kids up to 18 years old.
Jill Harris, administrative director for One True Light spoke to 7News today about how it feels to help kids in the community.
“It’s an honor that we get to do this. It’s such a blessing to so many people in the community, but really the people who get blessed by it are us and the volunteers who help each week,” says Harris. “It’s such a neat opportunity to get to get out and get around our community and help feed kids.”
There are three sites, two of which are open Monday through Thursday.
One is at True Gospel Tabernacle from 12:30 to 1 and the other at Fuqua Park West Pavilion from 1:45 to 2:15.
They also have Tuesday evening meals from 4:30 to 5:30 at the Douglass Park pavilion in Duncan.
For more information, you can find One True Light, Inc. on Facebook.
