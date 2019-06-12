Young Professionals of Lawton welcome new officers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Young Professionals of Lawton welcomed new officers Tuesday at its monthly luncheon.
The incoming chair says the luncheon gave them a chance to introduce the new officers while saying farewell to those who founded the group.
They were also joined by Doctor Ronna Vanderslice, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Cameron University, who acted as a guest speaker today, talking about leadership and her experience from graduating college to where she is today.
Incoming chair, Tara Deavours, talked about the important of the group today.
“Young professionals of Lawton strives to connect diverse, educated, highly-driven individuals and professionals int he community to know each other more, and to give back to the community of Lawton-Fort Sill," says Deavours.
Young Professionals of Lawton meets once a month in Lawton.
If you’d like to join or learn more, you can visit yplawton.org
