Baby in Amber Alert found, father still at large

UPDATE: JUNE 13TH 1:25 A.M. Leighton Williams has been safe, his father Danny Gordon is still at large.
ORIGINAL: JUNE 12TH 12:07 A.M. An Amber Alert has been issued for a child out of Ardmore.
Authorities say they're looking for 4 month old Leighton Williams and his father Danny Gordon.
Carter County deputies say Gordon is driving a 2015 black Dodge Challenger with an Oklahoma License Plate of BQS057.
According to deputies, Gordon forcefully took the child from the mother and tried running her over with his car.
Gordon told deputies he would not be bringing the baby back to the mother.
He may be armed.
If you see Gordon, you are asked to call 9-1-1.
