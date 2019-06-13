Candlelight vigil held for man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night for a man killed in this week’s Lawton police officer-involved shooting.
19-year-old Brent Daniel Durbin was shot and killed by police officers Monday morning at an apartment complex at Northwest 63rd and Oak Avenue.
His family says they’re looking for answers.
“We want to know what really happened. ‘They say this, they say that,’ but what really happened,” says brother Evan Durbin. “It’s really an honor that all these people were out here like this. It sucks that we have to come together like this, but these people are here because they care.”
The OSBI has taken over the investigation into the shooting and the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.
