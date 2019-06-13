Contract renewed for inmate work program in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - An inmate work program will continue in Duncan.
Over the last few years, the City of Duncan has partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to get prison labor services through the Prisoner Public Works Program.
They've agreed to a contract for another year that starts on July first.
According to the Duncan City Manager, the contract is for a total of 12 prisoners at a monthly cost of $135 per prisoner.
The inmates providing the work will come form the Lawton Community Corrections Center.
Each inmate will be limited to 8 hours of work a day.
