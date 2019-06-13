Dozens of officers injured in protests after U.S. Marshals shoot, kill man in Memphis

As I monitored tonight’s fatal shooting involving the US Marshal’s, I was proud of our first responders. I’m impressed by their professionalism and incredible restraint as they endured concrete rocks being thrown at them and people spitting at them. At least 24 officers and deputies were injured---6 were taken to the hospital. At least two journalists were injured. Multiple police cars were vandalized. A concrete wall outside a business was torn down. The windows were broken out at fire station 31. Let me be clear—the aggression shown towards our officers and deputies tonight was unwarranted. I want to thank the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance, the Governor and Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Fire, and my staff and directors who worked overnight to serve this city.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland