Duncan Public Schools receives donations for new wrestling facility

DUNCAN Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Public Schools is converting the old junior high to a new wrestling facility thanks to donations from Randy Hoover and the McCasland Foundation.
The Hoover Family Wrestling Facility will serve Duncan wrestlers, as well as hundreds of wrestlers from across Stephens County.
The facility is named after Randy Hoover, who wrestled for Duncan in the 1970's.
He said before this new facility began construction, the wrestlers were using the same facilities he was more than 40 years ago.
Hoover’s donation, combined with funds from the McClasland foundation, added up to a total of more than $230,000.
“I just felt like at the end of the day that if I could do something for the kids who come through the program every day, and as is it turns out we are affecting kids from the 1st grade to the 12th grade, so we are getting everybody," said Randy Hoover.
“We just felt like this was good for us to place some grant money, and help them renovate these facilities to be the best for these students," said McCasland Foundation Executive Director Barbara Braught.
The Duncan Public Schools Foundation said they are close to the grand total needed, but they would love for more Duncan supporters to get involved to help fund the facility.
