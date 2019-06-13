First Alert 7 Forecast: an active and hot pattern will develop over the next several days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hot temperatures and off and on storm chances will be the theme into next week.
A quiet evening is ahead as temperatures fall into the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Storms are developing in eastern New Mexico as of 5PM and will move moving east to southeast later tonight into tomorrow morning. Scattered storms will be possible in western Texoma after 1AM then spreading east and weakening through tomorrow morning. A few storms could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Lows in the 60s.
Scattered storms possible tomorrow morning then partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the low 90s and strong south winds. Isolated severe storms are possible tomorrow evening in western Texoma.
A hot start to Father’s Day weekend is in store as highs soar into the mid 90s on Saturday. Instability will increase rapidly by Saturday afternoon and evening, helping to fuel a few severe storms off the dryline in far western Texoma. Those storms may move east Saturday evening and night. Very large hail and damaging winds will be possible. Sunday may start out dry but additional scattered storms are possible Sunday evening and night. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Scattered storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday of next week. Storms may keep temperatures in the 80s Monday and Tuesday but 90s are expected by mid to late week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
