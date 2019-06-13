First Alert 7 Forecast: an active and hot pattern will develop over the next several days

A hot start to Father’s Day weekend is in store as highs soar into the mid 90s on Saturday. Instability will increase rapidly by Saturday afternoon and evening, helping to fuel a few severe storms off the dryline in far western Texoma. Those storms may move east Saturday evening and night. Very large hail and damaging winds will be possible. Sunday may start out dry but additional scattered storms are possible Sunday evening and night. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.