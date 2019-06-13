First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door you can leave the umbrella at home and maybe grab the jacket. Temperatures are on the cooler side with a lot of places in the mid to upper 50s. We do have partly cloudy skies this morning as well, but we will see a few of those clouds clear and sunshine return later today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s. Rain and storm chances return around 11-midnight tonight and will stick with us through 10-11AM tomorrow. Once the showers and storms clear tomorrow we will get a little sunshine later in the day with high temperatures in the low 90s. A few of the storms tomorrow evening could be on the strong to severe side.
Saturday will be a nice summer like day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. We do have low rain and storm chances, some of which could be on the strong to severe side, during the evening hours. A lot of places will remain dry Saturday afternoon. Nice weather is in store for most of your Father’s Day. Sunshine is expected for a few places in Texoma along with dry weather. Rain and storm chances build in during the evening hours, which will continue into Monday.
Next week, rain and storm chances will stick with us through Wednesday. Day’s with the higher chances will be Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Monday, lower 90s Tuesday, and upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
