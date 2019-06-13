First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door you can leave the umbrella at home and maybe grab the jacket. Temperatures are on the cooler side with a lot of places in the mid to upper 50s. We do have partly cloudy skies this morning as well, but we will see a few of those clouds clear and sunshine return later today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s. Rain and storm chances return around 11-midnight tonight and will stick with us through 10-11AM tomorrow. Once the showers and storms clear tomorrow we will get a little sunshine later in the day with high temperatures in the low 90s. A few of the storms tomorrow evening could be on the strong to severe side.