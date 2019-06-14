Altus man facing 4 more Sexual Battery charges

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man arrested by Altus Police on a charge of Sexual Battery on Friday May, 17 now faces 4 additional counts of Sexual Battery.
Two women recently reported to police that they were also touched inappropriately by 42-year-old Alfredo Robelz.
Robelz was originally arrested after a victim claimed she was placed in a “bear hug” and then touched in an inappropriate manner.
Roblez was arrested Friday afternoon on an arrest warrant for Sexual Assault that was issued through the Jackson County District Court. His bond has been set at $225,000 dollars.
Roblez is being held at the Jackson County Jail and now faces 5 counts of Sexual Battery.
