Arrest warrant issued for Lawton man that attacked woman with hammer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There’s an arrest warrant out for a Lawton man police say attacked a woman, by punching her then hitting her in the face with the claw end of a hammer.
Jason Orr is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police say it happened May 25th when the woman said she went to her uncle's house to confront him about breaking into her car.
She said when she accused him of being on drugs he punched her three times. She pepper sprayed him and tried to run away but he tackled her and began hitting her in the face and head with the hammer. She says someone finally grabbed his arm allowing her to get away.
