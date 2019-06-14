Authorities investigating stabbing and shooting in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - UPDATE: 6:15 A.M. According to scanner traffic, three suspects are in custody, one with a possible gunshot wound.
Police were investigating in the 500 Block of Oak after getting calls of a shooting.
Cache Police, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all on scene.
Also, overheard on the scanner, OSBI has been requested.
ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are investigating after an 18 year old woman was reportedly stabbed in the head in Cache.
This happened early Friday morning.
Just before 4 o’clock Friday morning emergency responders were sent to Ashbury Way, in Pecan Valley South just west of Lawton where the victim was, even though the assault happened in Cache.
Right now, we don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries.
