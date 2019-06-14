City of Geronimo names interim-Mayor

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Geronimo named Lesley Mallow interim-Mayor, just a few days after recently elected Mayor Katherine Rice stepped down from the position.
Mallow also serves as the City Council President.
To fill the mayoral position permanently, the city will host a special election in September.
If Mallow decides to run, and wins, the council will begin searching for a new council president, but Mallow retains that title while she serves as interim-Mayor.
The city will also begin searching for candidates immediately.
Rice became mayor the first time after a special election in 2017.
Rice won again in April, where she was expected to serve a full four-year term.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.