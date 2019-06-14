Color casing ceremony held at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill held a color casing ceremony for the 4th Battalion-3rd Air Defense Artillery Thursday.
The ceremony marks the end of their training over the past year.
The service members have worked hard to receive their air missile defense certifications and are now ready for deployment.
The whole Battalion will be overseas for 9 months; another part of the difficult, but rewarding path they’ve chosen.
“The troops have been working hard for a long time, the families have been giving up their soldier for training, training that foes through weekends, training at inconvenient hours, it’s not a 9-to-5 job. It’s a lot of work for the soldiers, a lot of work for the families, but they enjoy it. There’s a team dynamic here, and we include the families -- we’re really looking forward to the deployment,getting there and experiencing something big,” says Lt. Colonel Jeffrey Porter.
Porter says they’re excited to put their training into practice.
The unit will be protecting critical assets in the Central Command Area of Operation.
