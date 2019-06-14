First Alert 7 Forecast: storms likely this weekend with a severe threat

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Evening storm chances will be with us this Father’s Day weekend.
Partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight and there is a slight chance of storms in western Texoma. A stray shower is possible elsewhere through tomorrow morning. Temperatures falling to the low 80s at 9PM and low 70s by morning.
A hot and windy day tomorrow as highs soar into the mid 90s, upper 90s west. Skies will be partly cloudy and scattered storms are expected to develop between 5-7 PM in far western Texoma then spread east through 8PM and midnight. Storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Storms will end Saturday night. Lows in the low 70s.
Father’s Day will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs near 90. Additional scattered storms are likely Sunday evening through Sunday night, ending Monday morning. Due to clouds and morning showers, Monday’s highs will stay in the mid 80s. Additional storms will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and low 90s on Wednesday.
Late next week, the pattern should quiet down and highs will jump well into the 90s on Thursday and Friday.
Have a great weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.