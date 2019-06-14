LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Showers and a few strong storms are moving through the viewing area bringing heavy downpours and some gusty winds. The rain will clear out by 10am, but unfortunaley the cloud cover will not. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast until later this afternoon. A few places will see a little sunshine later today. Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s. There are more chances for a few isolated storms in far western Texoma later this afternoon and into the evening. There is a low severe threat associated with those storms.
Tomorrow will be even warmer with most places in the mid to possibly upper 90s. We will have a few clouds hanging around, but plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening primarily for western Texoma. We will keep an eye on the possibility of large hail and damaging wind. There is a very low tornado threat, but a threat nonetheless. Those should clear by midnight tomorrow. Father’s Day will start out on a dry note, but that will change during the late evening and into Monday. Make sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine along with the warmer temperatures.
Monday and Tuesday a cold front will push in and drop temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. This front will also develop a few widespread showers off and on throughout the day. Wednesday will be another day with a few isolated rain and storm chances, but overall activity will begin to quiet down after that. Next Thursday we look to start a dry trend with temperatures back into the 90s and possibly event the triple digits.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
