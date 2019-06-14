Tomorrow will be even warmer with most places in the mid to possibly upper 90s. We will have a few clouds hanging around, but plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening primarily for western Texoma. We will keep an eye on the possibility of large hail and damaging wind. There is a very low tornado threat, but a threat nonetheless. Those should clear by midnight tomorrow. Father’s Day will start out on a dry note, but that will change during the late evening and into Monday. Make sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine along with the warmer temperatures.