Former Texoma lawman named interim-director of Oklahoma Department of Corrections

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - A former Comanche County deputy and Assistant Cache Police Chief has been tapped as the interim-director for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed former Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Chief of Operations Scott Crow to fill the role of director after former-Director Joe Allbaugh resigned his position on Wednesday.
Crow has worked for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections since April 1996. Before that he served as a captain with Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and Assistant Police Chief for the City of Cache.
“I appreciate Joe Allbaugh’s time serving the state of Oklahoma and building a team of talented employees,” Governor Stitt said in a press release. “After learning of Allbaugh’s resignation, I immediately brought in Scott Crow to meet with me and to hear about his vision and passion for this important agency. Scott is the right person to step in as interim. Crow is committed to ensuring stability in leadership change and helping our administration map out a plan to build upon our recent success to increase correctional officers’ wages.”
As of Thursday morning, the system was home to 26,145 inmates, with 32,383 under community supervision and 730 in county jails awaiting housing in prison.
