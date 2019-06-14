Former Texoma lawman named interim-director of Oklahoma Department of Corrections

“I appreciate Joe Allbaugh’s time serving the state of Oklahoma and building a team of talented employees,” Governor Stitt said in a press release. “After learning of Allbaugh’s resignation, I immediately brought in Scott Crow to meet with me and to hear about his vision and passion for this important agency. Scott is the right person to step in as interim. Crow is committed to ensuring stability in leadership change and helping our administration map out a plan to build upon our recent success to increase correctional officers’ wages.”