Stephens Co. man pleads guilty to animal cruelty

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A man charged with animal cruelty after two horses were found dead on his Stephens County rental property pleaded guilty Thursday, but he won’t serve any time behind bars for the crime.
Lewis Chastain was given a five-year suspended sentence, a $1,000 fine and at least two years on probation.
Last year investigators said they found one horse that appeared to have its head bashed in or shot, while another appeared to have had a rope tied around its neck and was dragged out of a stall.
