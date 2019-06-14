Suspended Cotton County Sheriff makes first court appearance

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Cotton County Sheriff, who was suspended on Monday, made his first court appearance on Friday. Sheriff Kent Simpson’s attorney said he is denying the Board of County Commissioners accusations against him.
They filed a petition to have him removed from office. Commissioners claim he neglected the duties of his office and was reckless in performing or failing to perform duties.
Simpson and his attorney now have ten days to submit a written response to the allegations. He is allowed to request a different judge and location if he wants. He has not been charged with any crimes.
