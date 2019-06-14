Suspicious package found on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A bomb disposal team was at Fort Sill Thursday, after a suspicious package was found on post.
Officials say a backpack was found around 10 Thursday morning.
The area near Sheridan and Mow-way Road was shut down for about thirty minutes this morning out of an abundance of caution while authorities investigated.
A bomb disposal team was dispatched and set up a control point.
But, no immediate danger was found and the scene was cleared roughly 10 minutes later.
Public affairs says teams moved quickly and focused on safety.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.