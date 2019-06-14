UPDATE: Walters boy returns from hospital with hope of getting out of wheelchair

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - A Walters boy who hasn't walked since a 2017 car crash now has hope that he may be able to get out a wheelchair thanks to the aid of leg braces.
Austin Benefiel and his grandpa got back from Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago last night. He spent around a week there getting tests done and talking to doctors.
Doctors told them they couldn't improve on his nerves, but because of all the progress that he's had, they're hopeful the braces will help strengthen his nerves even more.
Austin's grandpa Terry Fento said Austin was hoping that it was something simple they'd see in test and be able to fix while they were there, but doctors said that's not the case.
"He's tickled he might be able to stand up and walk with the help of his braces and walker or crutches," he said.
He’ll go back to Shriners Hospital in about a month, where he’ll spend four to five weeks learning how to walk using the leg supports. Fento said they couldn’t be more thankful for the Walters community and their support.
