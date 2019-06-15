Armed Forces Day Car Show benefits non-profit organizations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Multiple car clubs came together to put on a show all for a good cause.
Red Dirt Reloaded Bar and Grill and Sweet Temptationz hosted an Armed Forces Day Car, Truck, and Bike Show.
This was held in Hogpin Bowling’s parking lot. You could see about five different car clubs out along with some vendors. The top 25 driving away with awards.
All proceeds benefit both The Silent War Foundation and Holiday in the Park. Raymone Russell with The Silent War Foundation said it’s great to have the community’s support.
“I’m military myself, a lot of people in this community are retired military, or part of service as well, so it’s good to know that this community is so well bonded together to come and help out other soldiers," said Russell.
Russell said they raise funds to help veterans and their families receive the mental health care they need without out of pocket costs.
