First Alert 7 Forecast: severe storms are likely this evening with additional chances tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An active stretch begins this evening with the threat of severe weather.
Hot, windy, and partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. This evening, storms are expected to develop in the eastern TX Panhandle and quickly move east to northeast through Texoma between 6PM and 1AM. A few storms may linger into tomorrow morning. Storm threats include damaging winds to 70-80 mph and very large hail. The tornado threat is low. Flash flooding is also possible. Lows tonight in the upper 60s.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a tricky forecast for storm chances. A few storms are likely in the morning and we will likely see redevelopment later in the afternoon into the evening. There will be a threat of large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding. Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s. Scattered storms may continue into tomorrow night, possibly lasting into Monday morning. We may dry out a bit Monday into Monday night. Highs in the 80s.
Additional storms are possible later Tuesday through Wednesday morning before we heat up and dry out later next week.
Stay weather aware this evening! We will keep you updated.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.