First Alert 7 Forecast: severe storms are likely this evening with additional chances tomorrow

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a tricky forecast for storm chances. A few storms are likely in the morning and we will likely see redevelopment later in the afternoon into the evening. There will be a threat of large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding. Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s. Scattered storms may continue into tomorrow night, possibly lasting into Monday morning. We may dry out a bit Monday into Monday night. Highs in the 80s.