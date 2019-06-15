LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good afternoon Texoma! Showers and storms are already developing in the Texas panhandle. These will continue to move east northeast and begin to impact our western counties around 8-9PM. A few of these storms could produce up to baseball sized hail, 70-80mph wind gusts, and a brief spin up of a tornado. We will continue to track these out through the evening and overnight. Our central Texoma counties should expect storms to move in closer to 10-11PM, and eastern Texoma midnight. After 1AM the severe threat will begin to drop off and heavier downpours, which could lead to some flooding, will be the biggest threat.
Sunday morning the storm activity should clear by 8-9AM. We will catch a few dry hours tomorrow afternoon with a little sunshine before more storm activity is expected to develop in the evening. There is a slight risk that a few of those storms could also be severe primarily for a wind and hail threat, but a very small isolated tornado threat still remains in the forecast. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Showers and storms will linger into Monday morning. Off and on storm chances will stick around throughout Monday, with higher chances returning during the overnight into Tuesday. The overall severe threat associated with the storms Monday and Tuesday will be very low. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
A few isolated storm chances are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening, but after that, dry weather looks to move back into Texoma. Thursday and Friday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few places in the southwestern part of the viewing area around 100. Lots of sunshine is expected. I am keeping Saturday dry for now with temperatures in the lower 90s, but a few rain chances may need to be added in later this week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
