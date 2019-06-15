LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good afternoon Texoma! Showers and storms are already developing in the Texas panhandle. These will continue to move east northeast and begin to impact our western counties around 8-9PM. A few of these storms could produce up to baseball sized hail, 70-80mph wind gusts, and a brief spin up of a tornado. We will continue to track these out through the evening and overnight. Our central Texoma counties should expect storms to move in closer to 10-11PM, and eastern Texoma midnight. After 1AM the severe threat will begin to drop off and heavier downpours, which could lead to some flooding, will be the biggest threat.