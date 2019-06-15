Indiahoma High School receives a $65,000 technology grant

INDIAHOMA, Okla. (TNN) - Indiahoma High School received a $65,000 technology grant from the Oklahoma Education Technology Trust.
For a high school with around 200 students, Indiahoma teacher, Irene Runnels, said this grant will give the students a chance they never had before.
“These are really good kids here," said Runnels. "It’s not their fault that they go to a title one school, and live in a poverty community. They are smart. I want them to have skills that will get them the next step after high school.”
When the students arrive in the fall, the classroom will see major changes, including new VR capable computers and a 3D printer. Indiahoma’s superintendent, Deanna Voegeli, said this grant will help the school continue to follow with modern times.
“We’re always trying to be more progressive and gain academic skills to help them be successful in careers and college,” said Voegeli.
“My goal for this school was to get the technology that will allow them to be caught up with the big schools,” said Runnels.
This grant will do more than provide the school with updated devices, it will also provide help for the teachers.
“We will be provided professional development," said Voegeli. "They will come down once a month and meet with the teachers, and teaching them technology skills in different areas.”
Runnels has officially retired from Indiahoma, but she plans on staying around and making sure the school continues to apply for these grants that benefit the school and these students so much.
Aside from the OETT grant, Runnels was able to secure four more grants for Indiahoma.
In total, the school will began next year with close to $90,000 worth of new equipment, training and professional development.
