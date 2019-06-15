Lawton neighborhood celebrates Father’s Day with annual block party

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A neighborhood watch turned into an extended family for residents living in the Wyatt Village neighborhood. Saturday, they held their 8th annual Father’s Day block party.
The neighborhood has built a relationship with the Lawton Police Department through the watch meetings they have had over the years. At the event, officers were playing catch and visiting with the neighbors. One neighbor credits the neighborhood watch for being crime free for a few years now and also for the bonds that have been built.
“It’s just a fun time," said Mandy Womack. "We just kind of sit out and talk and it’s really just promoting positivity in the community. You can still get to know your neighbors. Maybe they are new to town or just moved here. Don’t be afraid to go talk to your neighbors cause everybody’s friendly.”
Womack also said she is grateful for her extended family, as she knows that she can rely on them in times of need, big or small, and she will be there for them, too.
