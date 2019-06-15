Lawton Rangers Rodeo Club receives grant to upgrade LO Ranch Arena

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The LO Ranch Arena is getting new upgrades this year and that's thanks to the support from the McMahon Foundation.
The Lawton Rangers Rodeo Club received a grant of $50,000 from the McMahon foundation and have already began making changes.
One of the biggest being purchasing new bucking shoots. Marty New with the Lawton Rangers Rodeo Club said this is important for both the animals and contestants.
“It’s definitely an upgrade for the animal welfare side of it too. Our number one goal is safety, to provide a entertainment level atmosphere, but we also want to provide safety to animals brought in and to the contestants competing,” said New.
New said they hope the upgrades attract more events to the Lawton area. They are working on a weekly basis to prepare for the rodeo come August.
