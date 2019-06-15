OU Physicians ​Family Medicine Clinic services to be moved to CCMH

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The OU Physicians ?Family Medicine Clinic is going through a transition. Its services will soon be moved to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
It's part of a restructuring plan that will save the University of Oklahoma more than four-million-dollars.
Under the plan, the facility will close for about a week or so in August.
It will reopen as a Lawton Community Health Center clinic.
Officials say patients shouldn't be impacted.
And most of the faculty will be retained. The people who are floating in will not.
The clinic is located at 12th and Arlington.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.