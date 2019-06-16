First Alert 7 Forecast: additional scattered storms likely this afternoon through tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy into this afternoon with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms are possible from mid afternoon through tonight, first across parts of north TX, then also for southwest OK this evening. A few storms could be severe with quarter size hail and damaging winds. Also, flooding is possible due to recent rains. Any storms will end from 10PM to 3AM tonight as lows drop into the mid 60s.