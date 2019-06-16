First Alert 7 Forecast: additional scattered storms likely this afternoon through tonight

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern will remain unsettled and lead to additional storm chances for a few more days.
Partly to mostly cloudy into this afternoon with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms are possible from mid afternoon through tonight, first across parts of north TX, then also for southwest OK this evening. A few storms could be severe with quarter size hail and damaging winds. Also, flooding is possible due to recent rains. Any storms will end from 10PM to 3AM tonight as lows drop into the mid 60s.
We should get a chance to dry out a bit tomorrow under partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northeast to east winds. Scattered storms will be possible again late tomorrow night into Tuesday morning. Then, partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Another round of storms may impact Texoma Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs in the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies and hot weather will develop from next Thursday through next weekend. Highs may approach 100 on Friday for central to western Texoma!
Happy Father’s Day! Have a great Sunday.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
