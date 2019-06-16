First Alert 7 Forecast: drying out into tomorrow before more storm chances arrive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Monday is trending dry but we could see more storms this week.
Mostly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of a shower, then turning partly cloudy by tomorrow morning. Lows in the low 60s. Becoming mostly sunny tomorrow and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow night, a round of storms will try to move in from the west but will weaken in Texoma through Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper 60s.
Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Storm chances will go up Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. Additional scattered storms are possible on Wednesday and it will be hotter with highs in the low 90s.
Later in the week, temperatures will be heating up and skies will become mostly sunny Thursday & Friday. Highs in the mid 90s Thursday and upper 90s to 100 on Friday. Some towns may hit 100 for the first time this year. By the weekend, a few disturbances may produce storm chances. Highs will stay in the 90s and lows in the 70s.
