John S. Perry DeMolay Chapter celebrates 100 years

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time in 100 years, a cornerstone was placed on a Masonic Lodge building.
The John S. Perry DeMolay Chapter is a character and leadership developing organization for young men that is sponsored by the Masonic Lodge in Elgin.
Saturday they celebrated a century of service with a cornerstone ceremony. In observance of the organization’s historical day, members were invited to spread symbolic concrete onto the cornerstone during the event.
“It’s super amazing to have been a part of this organization that’s now 100 years old and to be able to serve the state and help young men on a daily, on a weekly, on a yearly basis to be better leaders, better sons,” said Brittan Northcutt, State Deputy Master Councilor, Oklahoma DeMolay.
Not only was the John S. Perry DeMolay Chapter marking their 100th anniversary but they also recognized receiving their charter.
