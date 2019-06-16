Lawton Community Theatre takes the stage for final Peter Pan performance

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After nine weeks of rehearsals, Lawton Community Theatre’s Peter Pan wrapped its final performance Sunday afternoon.
The last two weeks the cast and crew have been at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, building the set and practicing with the flying mechanics that helped Peter and the darling children flying across the stage. Lawton Community Theatre’s managing director, Carolyn Kuether, said it has been a blast putting on the show, and she is especially grateful for all the help they have had with this show.
“The fact that we have 35 people in the cast and almost that many backstage helping... It’s just been a great community project and we just love our volunteers," said Kuether.
Auditions for the Lawton Community Theatre’s children’s show, Jack and the Beanstalk, will be Monday, July 17th, at 6:30 p.m. and then again on Tuesday, July 18th, at 6:30 p.m. at the theater, located at 1316 NW Bell. Rehearsals will run through the end of July. Performances will be July 26th through July 28th.
