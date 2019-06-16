Lawton Fort Sill Art Council gives artists a place to work weekly

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council is providing a supportive community where people can connect and communicate through art.
“Every week I look forward to my Thursdays here, and I do try to come at eleven and stay to four because it’s just wonderful. It’s just a nice place to kind of edge out, enjoy the art, and just enjoy that you’re with like minded people," said Betty Jean Beall.
Betty Jean Beall is one of a couple artists who travel outside of town to come to Lawton each week for the Artist Circle. She enjoys painting flowers on vases. Beall said she gets so involved in her art that she looses track of time.
“Isn’t that wonderful because we live in a buzzed up world, so being able to get lost in your art is a beautiful thing, so I encourage everybody and anybody that would find this to be a good thing for them, and to keep art alive," said Beall.
Glenda Sparlin said this is a group who meets once a week and uses the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council’s building to create art and meet others who share the same interest.
“It doesn’t matter what you do, or how it comes out, it’s the fact that you’re creating and you are expressing yourself in the way you like. I just invite anyone to come out," said Sparlin.
Sparlin said she likes having others around to provide help and advice.
“We don’t teach, but we do encourage each other. That is gorgeous, I really like that you know, so it’s uplifting. You may have had a horrible week and you come and paint and forget about everything else," said Sparlin.
