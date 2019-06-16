Lawton residents recount Saturday night storm

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Straight line winds caused significant damage around Lawton Saturday night, including at some apartment complexes.
One woman said she was outside visiting her friends at their apartment complex when the winds came through.
“It was a little scary," said Debbie Mercier. "I mean, it was a little intense when the wind, you know, because we were just sitting out here and we seen it lightning. It was just, it was quick.”
A resident at Lawton Courtyard Apartments said she and her family were watching Netflix when the storm hit.
“All the sudden it sounded like somebody was scraping something against the walls, and then all the sudden you can feel the wind just making the walls feel like they were going in and out," said Renee Cryer, resident at Lawton Courtyard Apartments. "Next thing we know we see stuff all over the ground and we’re like, ‘turn on the news,’ and then all the sudden our apartment starts leaking water. So we started elevating everything to make sure that none of our books and stuff would get wet.”
Cryer said this is not exactly how they planned on spending Father’s Day weekend.
“My husband planned on going to work, which obviously he can’t go to work now because his uniforms are all messed up. He works for Pepsi, and all his uniforms are messed up. So, he can’t go to work today," said Cryer. "So, Father’s Day will be cleaning up the apartment and probably putting our stuff in storage that didn’t get messed up.”
But, Cryer said it could have been a lot worse.
“It came this way and then it turned off, and if it had kept coming straight, it would have just cut through our apartment buildings and it could have been a whole lot worse," said Cryer. "So, God was watching over us. We’re all blessed to physically be OK.”
