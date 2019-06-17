Altus convenience store robbed at gunpoint

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police are investigating an armed robbery which happened Monday morning on Falcon Road.
According to police, the clerk told officers a suspect entered the store and confronted the clerk with a gun. The suspect demanded cash from the register and the safe.
After the robbery, the suspect reportedly told the clerk to walk outside and go east which the robber ran west. No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery. Police have not disclosed how much cash was stolen.
The suspect was described as a light skinned black male, about 5′8″ and was wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and a ski mask from the nose down.
If you have any information about this robbery, contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS (8477). As always, you can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.